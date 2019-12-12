State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 697 per each citizen

As a result of October 2019, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $ 697 per each citizen. Over the month, the debt burden increased by $ 4.2.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of October 31, 2019, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,530.78 billion (316,279.22 billion soms), including $ 3,793.59 billion (264,818.24 billion soms) — external, and $ 737.19 million (51,460.98 billion soms) — internal debt.

Over the month, the country’s state debt grew by $ 27.28 million. At the same time, the external debt grew by $ 21.4 million, and the internal one — by $ 5.88 million.

Most of all, Kyrgyzstan still owes to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,712.23 billion (45.1 percent of the total external debt of the republic). Over the month, the sum grew by $ 1.27 million.

As a result of October 2019, the state debt amounted to 52.7 percent of GDP.

At least 6.5 million people lived in the country as of October 1, 2019. An average salary in Kyrgyzstan is 16,411 soms. Every Kyrgyzstani has to give almost three such salaries to pay off the state debt.