12:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 697 per each citizen

As a result of October 2019, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $ 697 per each citizen. Over the month, the debt burden increased by $ 4.2.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of October 31, 2019, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,530.78 billion (316,279.22 billion soms), including $ 3,793.59 billion (264,818.24 billion soms) — external, and $ 737.19 million (51,460.98 billion soms) — internal debt.

Over the month, the country’s state debt grew by $ 27.28 million. At the same time, the external debt grew by $ 21.4 million, and the internal one — by $ 5.88 million.

Most of all, Kyrgyzstan still owes to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,712.23 billion (45.1 percent of the total external debt of the republic). Over the month, the sum grew by $ 1.27 million.

As a result of October 2019, the state debt amounted to 52.7 percent of GDP.

At least 6.5 million people lived in the country as of October 1, 2019. An average salary in Kyrgyzstan is 16,411 soms. Every Kyrgyzstani has to give almost three such salaries to pay off the state debt.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 692.8 per citizen
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 698.3 per citizen
Prime Minister: There are questions on external and internal debt
Budget has money to pay off state debt, including small fluctuations of dollar
Growth of dollar exchange rate may cause lack of funds for debt servicing
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 695.9 per each citizen
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 698.7 per each citizen
State debt of Kyrgyzstan: Each citizen owes $ 696
State debt of Kyrgyzstan: Each citizen owes $ 694.49
State debt of Kyrgyzstan. Each citizen owes $ 695.65
Popular
Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime
Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate
Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022 Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022
#BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek #BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek
12 December, Thursday
12:15
73-year-old man sentenced to 11 years in jail for murder of stepson 73-year-old man sentenced to 11 years in jail for murde...
12:01
Experts warn about massive collection of personal data in Kyrgyzstan
11:22
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 7 times in Ak-Orgo
11:13
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 697 per each citizen
10:54
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at International Archery Tournament