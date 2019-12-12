4.6 billion soms of debts on loans returned to budget since beginning of 2019

Since the beginning of the year, economic entities of Kyrgyzstan have returned to the republican budget 4,637.9 billion soms on budget and foreign loans. The Ministry of Finance provided such data.

It is noted that compared with last year, the indicator grew by 62.4 percent. In total, 3,134.2 billion soms of the main debt and 1,503.7 billion soms in interests and fines were returned.

At the same time, the forecast of proceeds from the return of debts of economic entities of the republic on budget loans for 2019 is 4,963.6 billion soms.

«Forecast indicators directly depend on exchange rates, size of floating rates, inflation and are determined taking into account the expected volumes of debt repayment according to the debt obligations schedules,» the Finance Ministry stressed.