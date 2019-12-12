Maximum price decrease for non-food products registered in Kyrgyzstan

Maximum decrease in retail prices for non-food products (by 0.1 percent) was registered in Kyrgyzstan among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The National Statistical Committee of the country reported.

In November 2019, compared with December 2018, the maximum inflation rate (4.7 percent) in the consumer sector of the economy was observed in Kazakhstan. On the contrary, a decrease in prices by 0.5 percent was registered in Armenia.

Prices of food products (including alcohol and tobacco) grew most of all in Kazakhstan — by 8.4 percent, non-food products — by 4.3 percent. The maximum increase in tariffs for services was observed in Belarus — by 6 percent.

At the same time, the maximum decrease in retail prices for food products was registered in Armenia — by 2.4 percent.