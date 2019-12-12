Tajikistanis try to level land in disputed area in Batken region

Citizens of Tajikistan carried out agricultural work using six tractors nearby Min-Bulak village in Kara area of Batken region on disputed section of the state border. Press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Tajikistanis were leveling the ground. The border guards of Kyrgyzstan, arriving at the place, demanded to stop work on disputed section of the state border, but they refused.

“A meeting of border representatives of both countries was immediately held with participation of the heads of the border regions, representatives of cadastral services and heads of village administrations. It was decided to stop work by citizens of Tajikistan until the state border line is demarcated by the intergovernmental commission for delimitation and demarcation of the border. The Tajik side withdrew agricultural machinery from Kara area. Situation on this section of the state border is currently stable,” the Border Service said.