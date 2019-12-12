Remittances to Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 242.1 mln over the year

In January — October 2019, the volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan reached $ 2,600 billion. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Unlike in the first 10 months of 2018, the figure reduced by $ 242.1 million. In October, migrants have transferred $ 220.4 million to the country. Over the month, the indicator grew by $ 10.5 million, but reduced by $ 50.7 million compared with October last year.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 1,961.4 billion.

USA take the second place in terms of money transfers — $ 25.9 million. Other $ 12.6 million was transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other states. According to the results of January — October this year, an outflow of funds of $ 438.9 million was also observed. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 435.1 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January — August 2019 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 1,565.5 billion.

As a result of 2018, the volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,685.3 billion. $ 542.2 million was transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other countries. Net inflow reached $ 2,143.1 billion.