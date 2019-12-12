10:50
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Remittances to Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 242.1 mln over the year

In January — October 2019, the volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan reached $ 2,600 billion. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Unlike in the first 10 months of 2018, the figure reduced by $ 242.1 million. In October, migrants have transferred $ 220.4 million to the country. Over the month, the indicator grew by $ 10.5 million, but reduced by $ 50.7 million compared with October last year.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 1,961.4 billion.

USA take the second place in terms of money transfers — $ 25.9 million. Other $ 12.6 million was transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other states. According to the results of January — October this year, an outflow of funds of $ 438.9 million was also observed. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 435.1 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January — August 2019 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 1,565.5 billion.

As a result of 2018, the volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,685.3 billion. $ 542.2 million was transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other countries. Net inflow reached $ 2,143.1 billion.
link:
views: 93
Print
Related
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan decrease by almost $ 200 million for year
Russia retains restrictions on remittances from Kyrgyzstan
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Kyrgyzstan has one of most liberal financial transfer systems
Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
Migrants transfer $ 1,126.4 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
Russia may remove restrictions on money transfers for migrants
Kyrgyz migrants transfer $ 19 billion to homeland over past 10 years
Migrants transfer $ 934.8 million to Kyrgyzstan for five months of 2019
Migrants transfer $ 740.5 million to Kyrgyzstan for 4 months of 2019
Popular
Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime
Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate
Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022 Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022
#BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek #BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek
12 December, Thursday
10:43
Construction of logistics center starts in Naryn region Construction of logistics center starts in Naryn region
10:33
4.6 billion soms of debts on loans returned to budget since beginning of 2019
10:21
Two new mini parks to appear in Osh city
09:59
Maximum price decrease for non-food products registered in Kyrgyzstan
09:47
Tajikistanis try to level land in disputed area in Batken region
11 December, Wednesday
18:01
Tenant of exploded Antoshka café repeatedly arrested
17:49
Black gold: How much coal is mined at Kara-Keche
17:34
Car crosses into oncoming lane, crashes into trolleybus in Bishkek
17:22
State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan starts issue of new driver's licenses