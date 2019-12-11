Tenant of exploded Antoshka café repeatedly arrested

Tenant of Antoshka fast food café in Bishkek, where an explosion occurred, was repeatedly arrested. The police department of Bishkek reported.

On the very first day, the tenant of the cafe Abdil Karypbekov was reportedly put in a temporary detention facility. But he was placed under house arrest by a decision of the district court. Prosecutors requested a change in the preventive measure. The Bishkek City Court granted their petition, and repeatedly placed Karypbekov in pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek until the end of the investigation.

The fast food cafe exploded in Bishkek on November 8. As a result of the fire, one employee of the cafe died and 13 people were injured.