Black gold: How much coal is mined at Kara-Keche

A specially created working commission of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan checked readiness of coal mining enterprises in Naryn region for the heating season. The delegation, led by the Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Emil Osmonbetov, looked how much coal was mined and whether its amount was enough to provide the population and budget-funded organizations.

«At least 17 companies — 16 private and 1 state-owned Kyrgyzkomur — operate at Kara-Keche field in Kavak coal basin. As part of implementation of a government’s decree on passing the winter-autumn period of 2019-2020, at least 680,000 tons of coal should be delivered from Kara-Keche field to the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant according to the plan. The plan of Kyrgyzkomur SE is 550,000 tons. As of today, it is overfulfilled,» said Emil Osmonbetov.

According to him, 2.5 million tons of coal should be stored up in the republic, including more than 236,000 tons for budget-funded institutions, 1.124 million — for the population and 1.14 million — for the capital’s HPP.

«The commission has been created to study the activities of coal enterprises at the opencast coal mine. It has already begun its work. It will check all the companies at Kara-Keche and Min-Kush fields. Based on the results, the commission will give its recommendations and conclusions, because currently, there are a lot of complaints. We carry out activities to streamline facilities in accordance with environmental, technical and mining requirements. As soon as we carry out this work, we will draw conclusions and take measures,» Emil Osmonbetov assured.
