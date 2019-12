A traffic accident involving a trolleybus occurred in the center of Bishkek today. Former vice mayor of the capital Erkinbek Isakov posted photo from the scene on social media.

There is no information about the victims. The Main Traffic Safety Department promised to provide the details later. The Bishkek City Administration told that the car crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a trolleybus.

«Passengers have no complaints, everyone is alive,» the City Administration said.