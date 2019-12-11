Confucius classroom at school-gymnasium No. 69 recognized as best in world

Confucius classroom at school-gymnasium No. 69 in Bishkek is recognized as the best in the world. Civic activist Adil Turdukulov posted on Facebook.
He noted that 550 institutes, 1,172 schools, and a Confucius classroom work in 162 countries and regions of the world.
Director of the educational institution Sairagul Ataeva received the award.
According to mp.weixin.qq.com, Confucius classroom at the school No. 69 became the first in Central Asia. It was opened in March 2011. It is actively developing teaching of the Chinese language.