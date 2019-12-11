18:09
Confucius classroom at school-gymnasium No. 69 recognized as best in world

Confucius classroom at school-gymnasium No. 69 in Bishkek is recognized as the best in the world. Civic activist Adil Turdukulov posted on Facebook.

He noted that 550 institutes, 1,172 schools, and a Confucius classroom work in 162 countries and regions of the world.

«Bishkek school-gymnasium No. 69 was recognized for the best Confucius classroom in the whole world. I believe this is an achievement not only of the separate school, but of the entire national education. The awarding ceremony took place in Changsha city (China),» he posted.

Director of the educational institution Sairagul Ataeva received the award.

According to mp.weixin.qq.com, Confucius classroom at the school No. 69 became the first in Central Asia. It was opened in March 2011. It is actively developing teaching of the Chinese language.
