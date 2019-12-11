16:37
Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime

Ceremony of handing over of 49 computers from the State of Qatar to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan took place in Bishkek. Press service of the ministry reported.

«The support provided by the State of Qatar will undoubtedly be a significant contribution to ensuring public order and the fight against crime,» the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Major General of Police Suyun Omurzakov said.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar to the Kyrgyz Republic, Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, told about the desire to develop cooperation with law enforcement agencies in all key areas.

Suyun Omurzakov expressed confidence that the partnership would reach an even higher level.
