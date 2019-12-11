16:37
Deputy of Parliament suggests 10 times increase of fine for drunk driving

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Arapbaev proposes to raise the fine for drunk driving ten times. Amendments to the Codes of Misconducts and Violations are discussed in Parliament today.

Kozhobek Ryspaev believes that it is possible to increase the speed limit to 110 kilometers per hour on some sections of the country’s roads.

«At the same time, the traffic police should pay attention to road signs. There is a constant problem with them. Speed ​limit needs to be raised. Nobody has been driving Zhiguli here for a long time,» added Kozhobek Ryspaev.

Earlier, representatives of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed raising fines for use of fake numbers.

As of today, the fine for use of fake number plates is 10,000 soms. The Ministry of Internal Affairs proposes to increase it from 20,000 to 30,000, for fake ones — from 30,000 to 50,000 soms.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev believes that the concept of the proposed changes is good, but they will not work. He recalled: no one checks official cars. No one knows whether the number plate is fake or not, except for the owner.
