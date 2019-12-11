Days and Centuries film about Chingiz Aitmatov to be screened in Bishkek

Days and Centuries film by a Russian film director Grigory Nakhapetov will be screened in Bishkek on December 12. A public figure, Vice President of Issyk-Kul Forum named after Chingiz Aitmatov Assol Moldokmatova told 24.kg news agency.

The documentary film about Chingiz Aitmatov will be screened at the opening of the Film Festival of the CIS, Baltic States and Georgia «Kyrgyzstan is a Country of Short Films.»

According to Assol Moldokmatova, Grigory Nakhapetov planned to organize a premiere in Yekaterinburg, but the organizers managed to persuade the film director to present the film in Bishkek on the writer’s birthday.

Grigory Nakhapetov is a famous Russian film director, producer. He met Chingiz Aitmatov in 2006 at the presentation of his last book «When Mountains Fall.» In 2012, he released the documentary project «Aitmatov’s Code».

In Days and Centuries film, Kyrgyzstanis will learn new details from the life of the writer — famous people shared their memories of him.

The film festival will be held on December 12-15 at Manas cinema. In 2019, it is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Suimenkul Chokmorov. The international program will bring together 14 films from participating countries. At least 17 Kyrgyz short films will be selected for the national program.