Four miners die of gas poisoning in Sulukta

Four miners died of gas poisoning in southern Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, the accident occurred yesterday near Sulukta town in Batken region.

According to preliminary information, a gas leak occurred in the coal mine, resulting in the death of four miners.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations added that the bodies of the dead have been already lifted to the surface and handed over to relatives. Two of the dead were siblings.