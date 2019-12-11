13:35
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Four miners die of gas poisoning in Sulukta

Four miners died of gas poisoning in southern Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, the accident occurred yesterday near Sulukta town in Batken region.

According to preliminary information, a gas leak occurred in the coal mine, resulting in the death of four miners.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations added that the bodies of the dead have been already lifted to the surface and handed over to relatives. Two of the dead were siblings.
link:
views: 107
Print
Related
Kyrgyz government thinks how to remove economy’s dependence on Kumtor
Worker of mine in Chatkal gets in intensive care unit
Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Patients’ state improving
Poisoning in Aurora sanatorium. Director fined for 10,000 soms
Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Cook hospitalized
Number of people poisoned in Aurora sanatorium increases to 22
Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Eight patients discharged from hospital
16 people, including foreign athletes, got poisoned in Aurora sanatorium
Poisoning of schoolchildren in Osh. All victims released home
15 schoolchildren, 2 teachers got poisoned by unknown substance in Osh city
Popular
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
11 December, Wednesday
13:26
Air pollution level slightly decreases in Bishkek Air pollution level slightly decreases in Bishkek
13:16
Bishkeksvet to spend almost 2.5 million soms on New Year decorations
12:03
Four miners die of gas poisoning in Sulukta
11:57
Singer from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at International Romansiada Competition
11:30
Car, money taken away from foreigner in Sokuluk district, criminals arrested