Car, money taken away from foreigner in Sokuluk district, criminals arrested

Employees of the Criminal Police Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sokuluk district solved an attack on a foreign citizen. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
Message about a robbery was received by Sokuluk District Police Department on December 5.
According to the victim, three unknown people broke into the room where he lived. Threatening with a knife, they took away more than 70,000 soms, and hijacked a Ford Mondeo car from the yard.
The fact was registered on the grounds of a crime under Article 202 (robbery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings were started.
Three suspects were identified during investigative activities, they were detained.
The detainees were placed in Bishkek’s pretrial detention center 1. Pretrial proceedings are ongoing.