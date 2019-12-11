Car, money taken away from foreigner in Sokuluk district, criminals arrested

Employees of the Criminal Police Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sokuluk district solved an attack on a foreign citizen. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Message about a robbery was received by Sokuluk District Police Department on December 5.

According to the victim, three unknown people broke into the room where he lived. Threatening with a knife, they took away more than 70,000 soms, and hijacked a Ford Mondeo car from the yard.

The fact was registered on the grounds of a crime under Article 202 (robbery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings were started.

Three suspects were identified during investigative activities, they were detained.

Detectives found the hijacked car in Zhumgal district of Naryn region.

The detainees were placed in Bishkek’s pretrial detention center 1. Pretrial proceedings are ongoing.