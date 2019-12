A new Bishkek — Novosibirsk train route has been launched. Press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.

According to it, route No. 385/386 Bishkek — Novosibirsk and Novosibirsk — Bishkek has been operating since December 8.

The train leaves the capital of Kyrgyzstan every eight days.

Ticket price is about 8,000 soms (depending on the date of purchase).