12:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Textbooks from Kyrgyzstan take 1st place at International Pedagogical Forum

Textbooks «Russian language» for 5-6th grades from Kyrgyzstan took the 1st place at the 6th International Pedagogical Forum. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Russian Language and Culture: Interconnections and Interaction Forum in Sochi was attended by over 400 participants from 52 countries. They discussed the problems of promotion and preserving the Russian language, which is used by many nations for international communication.

A competition was held during the forum, the participants of which presented their own creative projects related to innovative activities in the field of teaching the Russian language and literature.

«Authors of new textbooks of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian language Lyudmila Breusenko and Tatyana Matokhina became winners in the nomination «Russian Language in Multicultural Environment,» the Ministry of Education noted.

The ministry added that the victory means international recognition of the high quality of Russian language textbooks developed by domestic authors, as well as their compliance with new standards aimed at developing students’ communicative competence.

At present, the authors are working on the development of a continuation of the educational complex «Russian Language» for 7—9th grades.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
Head of Russian Book Union: Most textbooks in Kyrgyzstan are counterfeit
New regulation on publication of textbooks to improve their quality
Two companies ready to supply adapted Russian math textbooks
School textbooks with errors: World Bank comments on situation
Kyrgyz authors to adapt Russian math textbooks for Kyrgyz students
WB project to blame for errors in school textbooks, human rights defender says
Russian textbooks in mathematics to be adapted for primary school students
Textbooks with mistakes. Ministry of Education to revise approbation system
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan prints school textbooks
Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan tells about school textbooks rent
Popular
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
11 December, Wednesday
11:57
Singer from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at International Romansiada Competition Singer from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at International...
11:30
Car, money taken away from foreigner in Sokuluk district, criminals arrested
11:07
EU High Representative praises KR's efforts to tackle environmental issues
10:50
New Bishkek - Novosibirsk train route opened
10:41
Textbooks from Kyrgyzstan take 1st place at International Pedagogical Forum
10 December, Tuesday
17:04
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to pay official visit to UAE and Saudi Arabia