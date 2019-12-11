Textbooks from Kyrgyzstan take 1st place at International Pedagogical Forum

Textbooks «Russian language» for 5-6th grades from Kyrgyzstan took the 1st place at the 6th International Pedagogical Forum. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Russian Language and Culture: Interconnections and Interaction Forum in Sochi was attended by over 400 participants from 52 countries. They discussed the problems of promotion and preserving the Russian language, which is used by many nations for international communication.

A competition was held during the forum, the participants of which presented their own creative projects related to innovative activities in the field of teaching the Russian language and literature.

«Authors of new textbooks of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian language Lyudmila Breusenko and Tatyana Matokhina became winners in the nomination «Russian Language in Multicultural Environment,» the Ministry of Education noted.

The ministry added that the victory means international recognition of the high quality of Russian language textbooks developed by domestic authors, as well as their compliance with new standards aimed at developing students’ communicative competence.

At present, the authors are working on the development of a continuation of the educational complex «Russian Language» for 7—9th grades.