Terrorist attack in St. Petersburg. Abror Azimov sentenced to life imprisonment

Western District Military Court of St. Petersburg sentenced a suspect in organizing a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg metro, a native of Kyrgyzstan, citizen of Russia Abror Azimov, to life imprisonment. Russian media report.

Brother of Abror, Akram Azimov, was sentenced to 28 years in prison, Mukhamadyusup and Ibragimzhon Ermatov — 28 and 27 years respectively, they were also recognized the main organizers of the explosion. Sodik Ortikov was sentenced to 22 years in jail.

Makhammadyusuf Mirzaalimov, Azamzhon Makhmudov, Dilmurod Muidinov and Shokhista Karimova were sentenced to 20 years in prison each. Sayfilla Khakimov and Bakhram Ergashev were sentenced to 19 years behind bars each. They were also fined from 500,000 to 800,000 rubles.

Explosion in an underground railway carriage on Sennaya Ploshchad — Technological Institute station occurred on April 3, 2017. A 22-year-old Kyrgyzstani Akbarzhon Jalilov was named a trigger-man. He was a suicide bomber. At least 15 passengers died together with him; 11 people became defendants in the criminal case.