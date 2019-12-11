Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial of Historical Museum repair case

Trial of criminal case on repair of the Historical Museum and reconstruction of the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata continues in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. However, the hearing did not take place yesterday.

Presiding judge Marat Sydykov announced that the accused former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov was ill. However, a lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov shared a statement by Sapar Isakov on his Facebook page, in which he explained why he intended to ignore the court hearings.

According to the defendant, he refused to go to court after an absurd sentence of the Sverdlovsky District Court within modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant case.

«Mira Karybaeva was dragged into this case simply in revenge for the fact that she refused to give false testimony against me. Like in the HPP case, the state prosecution does not present evidence of existence of a persistent illegal corruption group, does not prove the facts of handing over of bribes, does not detect money, property obtained through corruption, does not reveal corruption schemes. After all, this is how corruption must be proved, this is what the people expect from law enforcement agencies,» Sapar Isakov says in his statement.

Trial of the case on reconstruction of the Historical Museum and construction of the hippodrome is the same fake justice. Mira Karybaeva and I are also accused of organizing corruption in this case. Sapar Isakov

He added that he had nothing obtained by criminal means, no bank accounts, real estate for millions of dollars in Dubai or in offshores.

«I did not organize expensive sports tournaments, I did not bring out millions of dollars abroad, I did not carry out large charity work to bribe citizens in need,» Sapar Isakov stressed and said that he would not take part in his rigged trial.

In July 2018, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan opened a criminal case on the illegal use of budget funds allocated for reconstruction of the building and purchase of equipment for the State Historical Museum. Damage to the state amounted to 307,650 million soms.