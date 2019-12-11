10:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial of Historical Museum repair case

Trial of criminal case on repair of the Historical Museum and reconstruction of the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata continues in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. However, the hearing did not take place yesterday.

Presiding judge Marat Sydykov announced that the accused former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov was ill. However, a lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov shared a statement by Sapar Isakov on his Facebook page, in which he explained why he intended to ignore the court hearings.

According to the defendant, he refused to go to court after an absurd sentence of the Sverdlovsky District Court within modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant case.

«Mira Karybaeva was dragged into this case simply in revenge for the fact that she refused to give false testimony against me. Like in the HPP case, the state prosecution does not present evidence of existence of a persistent illegal corruption group, does not prove the facts of handing over of bribes, does not detect money, property obtained through corruption, does not reveal corruption schemes. After all, this is how corruption must be proved, this is what the people expect from law enforcement agencies,» Sapar Isakov says in his statement.

Trial of the case on reconstruction of the Historical Museum and construction of the hippodrome is the same fake justice. Mira Karybaeva and I are also accused of organizing corruption in this case.

Sapar Isakov

He added that he had nothing obtained by criminal means, no bank accounts, real estate for millions of dollars in Dubai or in offshores.

«I did not organize expensive sports tournaments, I did not bring out millions of dollars abroad, I did not carry out large charity work to bribe citizens in need,» Sapar Isakov stressed and said that he would not take part in his rigged trial.

In July 2018, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan opened a criminal case on the illegal use of budget funds allocated for reconstruction of the building and purchase of equipment for the State Historical Museum. Damage to the state amounted to 307,650 million soms.
link:
views: 55
Print
Related
Ex-PM Sapar Isakov sentenced to 15 years in prison
Power specialists’ case. Sapar Isakov about revenge for dismissal of Matraimov
Bishkek HPP modernization. Acceptance act approved under Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Historical museum to be opened after payment of debt to German company
State prosecution asks for Sapar Isakov 15 years in prison
Sapar Isakov about ties of Khabibula Abdukadyr with Matraimov, Jeenbekov
Kyrgyzstan’s PM not aware of date of opening of Historical Museum
Trial of HPP modernization case. Sapar Isakov not admit his guilt
Ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial
Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to trial of Bishkek HPP modernization case
Popular
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
11 December, Wednesday
10:10
308 people sentenced to life imprisonment in Kyrgyzstan 308 people sentenced to life imprisonment in Kyrgyzstan
10:02
Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial of Historical Museum repair case
09:41
Additional measures needed for Kyrgyz exporters to benefit from GSP +
10 December, Tuesday
17:04
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to pay official visit to UAE and Saudi Arabia
16:45
Permissible concentration of pollutants exceeded for 24 days in November
16:20
Group of young people holds campaign "Raiymbek Ismailovich - Patriot!"
16:13
Almazbek Atambayev refuses to undergo psychological and psychiatric examination
16:02
Bishkek to host exhibition of Kazakh artist dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov