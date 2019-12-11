Additional measures needed for Kyrgyz exporters to benefit from GSP +

The Kyrgyz Republic has increased its utilisation of GSP+ preferences, whilst further efforts would mean that Kyrgyz exporters could fully benefit from the scheme. It was announced in Brussels (Belgium) during a meeting of the Cooperation Council between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan on December 9. The press service of the Delegation of the EU to the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The meeting was reportedly chaired by Gordan Grlić Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia, on behalf of Josep Borrell Fontelles, the new EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The delegation of Kyrgyzstan was led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Chingiz Aidarbekov.

The Cooperation Council reviewed the positive development in bilateral relations, including the initialling of an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement and EU support for Kyrgyzstan’s reforms in the areas of the judiciary, education, rural development and water management and infrastructure, as well as opportunities to promote private sector development and facilitate trade.

Ministers discussed the strengthening of the rule of law, progress in judiciary and electoral reforms (in view of the Kyrgyz Parliamentary elections due in October 2020), questions related to good governance, cooperation with civil society, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Monitoring of compliance with the 27 core human rights, governance, environment and labour conventions (ILO) was also addressed. In addition, the ministers discussed opportunities to increase regional cooperation.

«Particular attention was paid to remediation of uranium legacy sites in which the Kyrgyz Republic plays a leading role. The EU provides significant assistance, and the parties expressed hope that other donors will join their effort to prevent the imminent risks to the environment and the population,» the statement says.