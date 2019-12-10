17:35
Almazbek Atambayev refuses to undergo psychological and psychiatric examination

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev refused to undergo a psychological and psychiatric examination. Official representative of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva told 24.kg news agency with reference to a deputy of the Parliament Irina Karamushkina.

According to her, psychiatrists came to the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security, where the former president of the country is kept, but he refused to answer doctors’ questions.

«Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova passed the examination today. As they said, the examination was in the form of a conversation. The results will be ready in 10 days,» added Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is conducting pre-trial proceedings on the fact of hostage-taking and riots in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district of Chui region. As a part of the proceedings, the former head of state and other suspects, including two deputies of the Parliament, were ordered to undergo a psychological and psychiatric examination.

Irina Karamushkina and Asel Kodunarova are suspected of complicity in the hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of the former president Almazbek Atambayev. They were placed under house arrest by a court order.
