Kurultai participants intend to assess work of Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Kurultai of political and patriotic forces will be held in Bishkek on February 8. Organizers of the event told today at a press conference.

Both the opposition members and those who support the course of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov are invited to participate in it.

«There will be several issues on the agenda, including giving an assessment to the work of Sooronbai Jeenbekov. We will also discuss how Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev showed himself as the prime minister, and the deputy corps. If the forum participants speak out for their failure, we will demand dissolution of the Parliament and resignation of the Government,» Aibek Myrza said.

Kurultai participants will discuss a referendum initiative. Aibek Myrza said that it had already been submitted to the relevant committee of the Parliament.

Recall, the authors of the people’s initiative propose putting three questions to the voting: what form of Government do you prefer — parliamentary or presidential? What election system should be in Kyrgyzstan — proportional, majority or mixed?

The last referendum on amendments to the Basic Law was held on December 11, 2016 in Kyrgyzstan. In total, eight plebiscites had been held in the republic over the years of independence, and all of them related to amendments to the Constitution.
