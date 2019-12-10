President: Protection of human rights remains primary responsibility of state

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov made an appeal on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day. Its text was sent out by the press service of the head of state.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that Kyrgyzstan was one of the first in the region in 1994 to join the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

«UN ideas aimed at protecting human rights and strengthening democratic principles are in line with the set of mind of our society. Respect for dignity of each person, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, regardless of nationality, language, religion, strengthening friendliness and mutual understanding between the people are the equivalent of preserving the centuries-old historical heritage and spiritual values ​​of our people for us,» he stressed.

Therefore, the protection of human rights has always been the main responsibility of the state. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He said that the Kyrgyz society has always been distinguished by a high level of civil liberties.

«We strive for building a state, in which the rights of every citizen are strictly respected, a society, where a citizen will be confident in protection of his rights,» the president said.

He recalled that the Kyrgyz Republic has ratified almost all international human rights agreements within the UN. The 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child was widely marked in the republic this year.

From 2016 to 2018, the Kyrgyz Republic had been a member of the UN Human Rights Council. And this year, for the first time in the history of the country, Kyrgyzstan was elected to the UNESCO Executive Board.

«However, we still have a lot to do. Most importantly, we must build a cohesive society, in which human rights and fair power are strictly respected. Success in this matter depends on consistent compliance with the laws. Therefore, achievement of these goals depends on each of us,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov added.