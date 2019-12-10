16:03
Kumtor incident. Additional machinery involved in search for employees

Search for employees, who went missing as a result of a waste rock movement in Lysii area, continues at Kumtor mine. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, 94 rescuers and 38 units of heavy machinery are involved in the search. The ministry said that the excavation of the descended waste rock amounted to 182,400 tons, or 79,300 cubic meters.

A dramatic failure occurred at Kumtor mine at the Lysii waste rock dump at approximately 5:43 a.m. on December 1, 2019. Kumtor initiated an emergency evacuation of all mine personnel from the area and an immediate cessation of mining operations. Two Kumtor employees went missing: a bulldozer driver and a foreman who were on the night shift.
