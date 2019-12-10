Kumtor incident. Additional machinery involved in search for employees

Search for employees, who went missing as a result of a waste rock movement in Lysii area, continues at Kumtor mine. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.
A dramatic failure occurred at Kumtor mine at the Lysii waste rock dump at approximately 5:43 a.m. on December 1, 2019. Kumtor initiated an emergency evacuation of all mine personnel from the area and an immediate cessation of mining operations. Two Kumtor employees went missing: a bulldozer driver and a foreman who were on the night shift.