Number of unemployed growing in Kyrgyzstan

Number of registered unemployed amounted to 83,300 people as of November 1, 2019. This is 18.9 percent more compared to last year. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

The number of unemployed people in search of work registered by the State Employment Service is 102,900 people. This is 12.1 percent more than in 2018.

At least 48.6% of the registered unemployed are women. The registered unemployment rate reached 3.3 percent of the economically active population.