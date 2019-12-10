1.88 mln soms to be spent on presidential New Year’s party for children

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan will spend 1.88 million soms on the purchase of services for organizing and holding of the New Year’s party for children with participation of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The state procurement portal says.

The amount includes decoration of the facade and halls, a large concert hall of the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall, purchase of New Year’s gifts for children — 370 Teddy Bear toys 30 centimeters high.

In addition, a participant will have to organize competitions, dances for children and performance of Ded Moroz with Snegurochka and fairy-tale characters at the Republican Boarding School for Deaf Children and the Republican Boarding School for Blind and Visually Impaired Children, screening of a 3D movie in a cinema for 370 children, organize services of two photographers and hand out 15 CDs.

Technical conditions indicate that a participant has also to arrange buses for transporting 400 people to Bishkek and to Manas airport, provide three meals a day at the Republican Boarding School for Deaf Children and the Republican Boarding School for Blind and Visually Impaired Children for 370 people.

The tender is held through direct conclusion of a contract. Applications were submitted by two participants. Nursultan Attokurov estimated his services at 1,831,050 soms, BekS and Company LLC — at 1,686,209 soms.