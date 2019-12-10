13:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

1.88 mln soms to be spent on presidential New Year’s party for children

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan will spend 1.88 million soms on the purchase of services for organizing and holding of the New Year’s party for children with participation of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The state procurement portal says.

The amount includes decoration of the facade and halls, a large concert hall of the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall, purchase of New Year’s gifts for children — 370 Teddy Bear toys 30 centimeters high.

In addition, a participant will have to organize competitions, dances for children and performance of Ded Moroz with Snegurochka and fairy-tale characters at the Republican Boarding School for Deaf Children and the Republican Boarding School for Blind and Visually Impaired Children, screening of a 3D movie in a cinema for 370 children, organize services of two photographers and hand out 15 CDs.

Technical conditions indicate that a participant has also to arrange buses for transporting 400 people to Bishkek and to Manas airport, provide three meals a day at the Republican Boarding School for Deaf Children and the Republican Boarding School for Blind and Visually Impaired Children for 370 people.

The tender is held through direct conclusion of a contract. Applications were submitted by two participants. Nursultan Attokurov estimated his services at 1,831,050 soms, BekS and Company LLC — at 1,686,209 soms.
link:
views: 115
Print
Related
Foreign presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on New Year
24.kg news agency wishes Kyrgyzstanis a Happy New Year!
Checkpoints to work on Ala-Too square on December 31
Central roads of Bishkek to be closed for traffic on New Year's Eve
Ambassador of Russia congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on the New Year
Kyrgyzstanis to have rest in first week of New Year
New Year decorated trolley buses and buses appear in Bishkek
New Year bazaar opens in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis to rest for four days on New Year
Bishkek City Administration to spend 1.2 mln soms on New Year holiday program
Popular
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
10 December, Tuesday
11:37
Highest air pollution level still registered in Osh market area in Bishkek Highest air pollution level still registered in Osh mar...
11:23
1.88 mln soms to be spent on presidential New Year’s party for children
11:05
Almazbek Atambayev to face another charge - riots in Koi-Tash
10:17
Kyrgyzstanis take second place at Dance Championship in Norway
10:07
Members of organized crime group involved in shootout in Bishkek