Almazbek Atambayev to face another charge - riots in Koi-Tash

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will be charged with one more offence — riots in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, including «complicity in the murder.» Lawyer of the former president of the country Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Almazbek Atambayev should be charged with the remaining counts (there are 14 of them in total), including corruption during modernization of the Bishkek HPP, after the investigation. The investigation has been extended for two months.

«It is not known so far how the trials will be held on them. I can not say yet whether my client intends to participate in these trials. We did not discuss this issue,» Sergei Slesarev explained.

He added that he could not say for sure whether the former head of state would be brought to the hearing of the case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev today. Almazbek Atambayev refused to testify on this fact even during the investigation. Recall, the former president was forcibly taken to the first court hearing on this case.

Investigation into unlawful release of the crime boss was resumed in January 2019. It was sent to court in October.

The defendants in the case are 19 people. These are doctors and laboratory assistants who diagnosed the convict, representatives of the State Penitentiary Service and other senior officials, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.