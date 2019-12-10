Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan offers to create Council for Disabled People

A Council for Disabled People Affairs is planned to be created in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development submitted the corresponding draft government decree for public discussion.

As a background statement says, creation of the new structure is associated with the ratification by Kyrgyzstan of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

An interdepartmental working group created by order of the Government on implementation of the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities instructed the Ministry of Labor and Social Development to develop a draft regulation of the working body for people with disabilities under the Government.

The ministry notes that the Council will be a permanent collegial deliberative body on formation and implementation of social policies, programs, plans and activities in the field of disability prevention, rehabilitation of the people with disabilities, providing them with equal opportunities like other citizens of Kyrgyzstan to exercise constitutional rights and freedoms, and also related ​​social policy issues. The state body will also allow coordinating the actions of the authorities, public organizations, foundations, enterprises, organizations in matters of protecting the rights of the people with disabilities, developing effective measures to solve the problems of this category of citizens and other issues.

The document notes that the Council for Disabled People Affairs had been acting under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in 1998-2013.