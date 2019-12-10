Psychiatric examination commissioned for Almazbek Atambayev

Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported about issue of investigative order on commissioning a forensic psychiatric examination of 16 suspects, including the former president of the country.

Almazbek Atambayev was sent to the Republican Center of Mental Health for examination.

The Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is investigating pre-trial proceedings on the fact of hostage-taking and riots in Koi-Tash village in Alamedin district of Chui region. As a part of the proceedings, the former head of state and other suspects, including two deputies of the Parliament, must undergo the psychiatric examination.

Irina Karamushkina and Asel Kodunarova are suspected of complicity in the hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of the former president Almazbek Atambayev. They were placed under house arrest by a court order.