International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 73.71 million over month

Gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan grew by $ 73.71 million in November 2019. The National Bank of the country reported.

According to the results of 11 months of 2019, the reserves amounted to $ 2,368.57 billion. This is the highest figure since 2002, when the National Bank first began to publish data on the level of the reserves. At the same time, the indicator grew, despite the record intervention of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic when it sold dollars in late November.

Since the beginning of the year, the volume of reserves has grown by $ 213.11 million, and compared with November 2018 — by $ 262.52 million.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2018, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic intervened 11 times, having bought $ 20,550 million and sold $ 154,550 million. Net sale of dollars in 2018 amounted to $ 134 million. Since the beginning of 2019, the National Bank has conducted only six interventions, having sold $ 143,450 million.