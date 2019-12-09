Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate

Salmorbek Dzhumabekov was appointed a head of the First Department of the Ant-Corruption Service by an order of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Orozbek Opumbaev. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Salmorbek Dzhumabekov is 34 years old. He graduated from the Academy of the FSB of the Russian Federation. Prior to this appointment, he served as a deputy head of one of the directorates of the Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS.

It is known that Salmorbek Dzhumabekov is a son of the professor and head of the Bishkek Scientific Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov, the brother of the Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov.

The First Directorate of the ACS of the State Committee for National Security is directly involved in the detection of corruption and corrupt practices.