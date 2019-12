Only 35 percent of courtrooms in Kyrgyzstan are equipped with audio and video recording cameras. The Chairwoman of the Supreme Court, Gulbara Kalieva, told journalists today.

According to her, audio recording system is installed in the first instance courts in Bishkek and Chui region.

«Only 80 halls have audio and video recording. Equipping of the halls continues. There is no such equipment in the regions yet,» said Gulbara Kalieva.

The country’s judicial system marks the 95th anniversary today.