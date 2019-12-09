14:09
Kyrgyz film wins 3 awards at International Film Festival in Poland

Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk, directed by Mirlan Abdykalykov, won three awards of the 37th International Young Audience Film Festival Ale Kino! in Poland. Producer of the movie Altynai Koichumanova told.

According to her, the film director received a prize of the Polish Filmmakers Association, which is awarded «For the best film for children, which has outstanding artistic merit and pedagogical value.»

The Polish Filmmakers Association is the largest organization in Poland, uniting specialists from all cinema and TV professions, having about 1,800 members, it is the leading organization of the film industry in Central and Eastern Europe.

Mirlan Abdykalykov was awarded a prize «Best Debut,» the film was also awarded «Special Mention of the International Jury» prize.

The International Young Audience Film Festival Ale Kino! is a grand European film forum, attracting about 10,000 people annually.

This year, 41 full-length and 73 short films, selected from around the world, took part in the festival program.

As part of the film festival, two competitive screenings of the film took place, and Mirlan Abdykalykov held a master class for Polish students.
