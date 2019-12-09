14:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes first time in December selling dollars

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervened for the first time in December, having sold U.S. dollars. Official website of the bank reports.

At least $ 13.5 million was reportedly sold with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 7.2 million — with settlements other than the date of the transaction. This is the second intervention of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic over the past two weeks. In late November, the National Bank has sold a record $35.8 million.

Since the beginning of the year, the National Bank has sold $ 143,450 million in the foreign exchange market.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic uses the country’s international reserves for interventions. In this case, the purchase or sale of dollars is carried out to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market. But the dollar’s exchange rate has been at the level of 69.8-69.9 soms for several months in Kyrgyzstan.
