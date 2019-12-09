Conflict occurs between Uzbek servicemen and local residents in Ala-Buka

The military of Uzbekistan entered a disputed section of the state border. A video about it was sent out by residents of Ala-Buka district of Kyrgyzstan.

The video shows people in civilian clothes talking to servicemen of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Residents of Chon-Sai village were outraged by the fact that the border guards of the neighboring country entered the forbidden territory on December 7.

The press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic informed that there were no violations of the state border in the Kyrgyz-Uzbek section.

«Cattle belonging to a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was grazed in Ak-Kurcha area of Ala-Buka district near the conditional line of the state border. They entered the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan. According to the agreements between the border agencies of the two countries, in case the cattle enters an adjacent territory, border guards return the livestock back on their own. Uzbek soldiers arrived at the conditional border line to drive the livestock to the Kyrgyz Republic. A verbal skirmish broke out between them and the Kyrgyz. The border guards of the Kyrgyz Republic, who arrived at the place, held negotiations and the conflict was resolved,» the State Border Service said.

The state agency notes that violations of the state border, as well as illegal entry of servicemen of the Republic of Uzbekistan into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic have not been registered.

«The border service of the Kyrgyz Republic calls on citizens living in the border areas to resolve any problems arising on the border peacefully by contacting the military of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic. At present, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek section of the state border is stable,» the state agency said.