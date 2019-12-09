12:10
Boxer from Kyrgyzstan wins Roy Jones Tournament

Kyrgyzstani Erzhan Turgumbekov participated in an International Professional Boxing Tournament in Yekaterinburg on December 7.

One of the organizers of the competition was the legendary Roy Jones Jr. The program of the tournament included eight fights. In the weight category up to 59 kilograms, Erzhan Turgumbekov met with Evgeny Smelov (Russia). The boxer from Kyrgyzstan had an advantage since the very beginning. In the sixth round of eight planned, Smelov got a serious cut, and the doctor stopped the fight. The judges unanimously awarded victory to Erzhan.

Erzhan Turgumbekov has eight victories at the professional ring. He became a champion of Eurasia in August.
