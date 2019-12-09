Construction of HPP 2 estimated at $ 200 million

Estimated cost of construction of a 300 megawatt Heating and Power Plant 2 is $ 200 million. Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan Aitmamat Nazarov told journalists.

According to him, the capital is growing, new houses are being built and commissioned that need to be provided with heat. Therefore, there is a need to return to HPP 2 project.

«We need to complete the HPP 2, the Prime Minister instructed us. We will definitely do it. This HPP will run on gas not to pollute the environment. We are looking for investors,» Nazarov told.

He noted that local residents would not be resettled if the HPP working on gas is built. However, if it works using other fuels, then people would have to be resettled.

Recall, in early October, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev visited HPP2. Then he noted that one of the problems was the fate of HPP 2, the construction of which was started in 1986, but has never been completed. Initially, 136 hectares of land were allocated for the construction of the object in Sokuluk district, but in 2005 there was an unauthorized seizure of 27.7 hectares of land. Over a thousand houses have already been built in these territory.

«We must find the best solution. Such a situation with such a strategic object is, of course, primarily the fault of the authorities. And such situations, unfortunately, were observed not only here. If they did not give the people an opportunity to seize the land in a timely manner, explain to them, then there would not be such a problem as today. Power engineers must make all the necessary calculations and find the most optimal way to resume the work of the capital’s HPP 2, presenting an effective model of the investment project,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.