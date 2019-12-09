10:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Construction of HPP 2 estimated at $ 200 million

Estimated cost of construction of a 300 megawatt Heating and Power Plant 2 is $ 200 million. Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan Aitmamat Nazarov told journalists.

According to him, the capital is growing, new houses are being built and commissioned that need to be provided with heat. Therefore, there is a need to return to HPP 2 project.

«We need to complete the HPP 2, the Prime Minister instructed us. We will definitely do it. This HPP will run on gas not to pollute the environment. We are looking for investors,» Nazarov told.

He noted that local residents would not be resettled if the HPP working on gas is built. However, if it works using other fuels, then people would have to be resettled.

Recall, in early October, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev visited HPP2. Then he noted that one of the problems was the fate of HPP 2, the construction of which was started in 1986, but has never been completed. Initially, 136 hectares of land were allocated for the construction of the object in Sokuluk district, but in 2005 there was an unauthorized seizure of 27.7 hectares of land. Over a thousand houses have already been built in these territory.

«We must find the best solution. Such a situation with such a strategic object is, of course, primarily the fault of the authorities. And such situations, unfortunately, were observed not only here. If they did not give the people an opportunity to seize the land in a timely manner, explain to them, then there would not be such a problem as today. Power engineers must make all the necessary calculations and find the most optimal way to resume the work of the capital’s HPP 2, presenting an effective model of the investment project,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.
link:
views: 72
Print
Related
Scandal around HPP upgrading not to affect relations between Kyrgyzstan, China
Why Bishkek HPP was modernized. Government version
Experts forecast breakdowns in energy sector of Kyrgyzstan
School break in Bishkek may be extended due to HPP failure
Two candidates for construction of Upper Naryn cascade of HPPs found
At-Bashy, Shamaldy-Sai HPPs to have video surveillance
Scandal around Liglass Traiding: Kyrgyz officials are optimistic
Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ
Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project
Agreement on construction of small Leilek HPP signed
Popular
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek
India allocates several scholarships for Kyrgyzstanis to study at universities India allocates several scholarships for Kyrgyzstanis to study at universities
9 December, Monday
09:33
Human rights activists call for immediate drop of charges against Zhorobekov Human rights activists call for immediate drop of charg...
09:23
Construction of HPP 2 estimated at $ 200 million
7 December, Saturday
13:48
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
13:33
China to allocate 13 government scholarships for Kyrgyzstan
12:58
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
12:44
New head of 9th Directorate of SCNS appointed
12:01
Kyrgyzstan simplifies registration of citizens with consular departments