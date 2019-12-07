19:08
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan simplifies registration of citizens with consular departments

Government of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution approving regulations on the procedure for registration and deregistration of citizens of Kyrgyzstan using an automated information system. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The service can be obtained online. Use of electronic consular records will provide an opportunity to register citizens of Kyrgyzstan with consular departments without a citizen’s personal appearance. In addition, the procedure for applying for consular registration is facilitated by eliminating the need to provide evidence of legal entry and stay in the territory of a foreign state.

The decree also provides that consular fees for registration will not be levied.

Free registration with consular departments of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, according to the ministry, is one of the measures to protect the rights and interests of the fellow citizens. Accessible consular service will also allow to find out the exact number of Kyrgyz citizens living abroad.

«It should be noted that voter lists are compiled on the basis of the consular registration data at each foreign institution in Kyrgyzstan. This measure will have a positive impact on increasing the estimated voter lists and increasing voter turnout in elections and referenda abroad,» the Foreign Ministry stressed.
link:
views: 274
Print
Popular
Photo of the day. Place of search and dump movement at Kumtor Photo of the day. Place of search and dump movement at Kumtor
Feminnale scandal. New director of Fine Arts Museum appointed Feminnale scandal. New director of Fine Arts Museum appointed
Transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan. Border guards put on wanted list Transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan. Border guards put on wanted list
New agreement between EU and Kyrgyzstan may be signed in 2020 New agreement between EU and Kyrgyzstan may be signed in 2020
7 December, Saturday
13:48
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
13:33
China to allocate 13 government scholarships for Kyrgyzstan
12:58
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
12:44
New head of 9th Directorate of SCNS appointed
12:01
Kyrgyzstan simplifies registration of citizens with consular departments