India allocates several scholarships for Kyrgyzstanis to study at universities

India has allocated six scholarships for citizens of Kyrgyzstan to study at higher educational institutions for the 2020-2021 academic year under the undergraduate, master’s and doctoral programs. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Information about the lists of Indian universities and fields of study, selection criteria, as well as instructions for filling out applications are available on the website of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Those who wish should submit an online application with the necessary documents and certificates.

Application letter along with copies of all documents and the application must also be submitted to the Embassy of India in the Kyrgyz Republic by January 15, 2020.
