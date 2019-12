Gas supply will be suspended in some districts of Bishkek from December 10 to December 12. Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan reports.

In connection with emergency recovery work, the supply of gas in the area bounded by Bokonbaev, Chuikov, Umetaliev, Shevchenko Streets will be cut off.

Kok-Zhar village will reportedly have no gas from December 10 to December 13.