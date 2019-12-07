Osmonbek Artykbaev and Olga Lavrova sentenced to fine

Trial of a high-profile criminal case on modernization of the capital’s heating and power plant completed the day before in the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek.

The former Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Osmonbek Artykbaev was sentenced to a fine of 5 million soms, and the former Minister of Finance Olga Lavrova — to a fine of 3 million soms.

Recall, prosecutors asked the court to sentence the former Minister of Energy to a fine of 5 million soms. At the same time, the state prosecution asked to take into account that Osmonbek Artykbaev had partially compensated for the damage. The former Minister of Energy had transferred 100 million soms to the account of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The state prosecution asked for Olga Lavrova 7 years and 6 months in prison with confiscation of property, and deprivation of the right to hold a post in state bodies for three years.