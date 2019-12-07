President of Kyrgyzstan signs school meals law

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the law on organization of meals for students at educational institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic. Presidential press service reported.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on October 23.

The document determines the order of organization of meals for primary school students of state, municipal and private educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan.

«The purpose of the law is to create legal conditions for providing meals to students of educational institutions according to the menu, corresponding to their physiological needs for nutrients and energy, principles of rational and balanced nutrition,» the document says.