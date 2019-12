Kubanych Shatemirov was appointed a Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. He was relieved of his previous position by the same document.

Prior to the appointment, Shatemirov was a Deputy Head of the State Communications Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, oversaw Safe City project.