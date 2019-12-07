Kyrgyz leader in Yakutia suspected of organizing illegal migration channel

Leader of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Yakutia is suspected of organizing a channel of illegal migration from Central Asia. Media websites of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) reported with reference to the FSB of Russia.

Internal affairs officers reportedly suppressed unlawful actions by one of the leaders of the Kyrgyz diaspora connected with organization of a channel for illegal migration of citizens from countries of the Central Asian region during investigative activities in the city of Yakutsk.

There are two organizations of the Kyrgyz in Yakutia — Manas and Yntymak.