10:54
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyz leader in Yakutia suspected of organizing illegal migration channel

Leader of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Yakutia is suspected of organizing a channel of illegal migration from Central Asia. Media websites of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) reported with reference to the FSB of Russia.

Internal affairs officers reportedly suppressed unlawful actions by one of the leaders of the Kyrgyz diaspora connected with organization of a channel for illegal migration of citizens from countries of the Central Asian region during investigative activities in the city of Yakutsk.

There are two organizations of the Kyrgyz in Yakutia — Manas and Yntymak.
link:
views: 112
Print
Related
Several taxi drivers arrested with fake Kyrgyz documents in Moscow
At least 480 migrants diagnosed with HIV for four months
Kyrgyzstani tells parents about abduction in Moscow not to live with them
Two Kyrgyzstanis die in fire in Surgut
Fraudster, who appropriated millions of soms in Kyrgyzstan, found in Yakutia
Kyrgyzstani tried in Russia for attempt to bribe Interior Ministry employee
Seven children abandoned by migrants in Russia returned to Kyrgyzstan
Yekaterinburg company not pay salaries to Kyrgyzstanis for three months
Policeman shoots native of Kyrgyzstan dead during detention in Yekaterinburg
Kyrgyzstani dies after falling from bridge in Leningrad Oblast of Russia
Popular
Photo of the day. Place of search and dump movement at Kumtor Photo of the day. Place of search and dump movement at Kumtor
Feminnale scandal. New director of Fine Arts Museum appointed Feminnale scandal. New director of Fine Arts Museum appointed
Transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan. Border guards put on wanted list Transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan. Border guards put on wanted list
New agreement between EU and Kyrgyzstan may be signed in 2020 New agreement between EU and Kyrgyzstan may be signed in 2020
7 December, Saturday
10:49
Ex-head of National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev sentenced to 15 years in jail Ex-head of National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev sentenc...
10:12
Several taxi drivers arrested with fake Kyrgyz documents in Moscow
09:59
Osmonbek Artykbaev and Olga Lavrova sentenced to fine
09:53
Former PM Zhantoro Satybaldiev sentenced to 7.5 years in prison
09:48
Ex-PM Sapar Isakov sentenced to 15 years in prison