Outflow of investments increases 1.6 times compared to last year

Outflow of foreign direct investment increased 1.6 times and amounted to $ 513.5 million in January-September 2019 compared with the previous year. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

An increase in the outflow of trade loans and loans received from non-residents was registered.

Foreign direct investment inflows increased by 67.3 percent compared to 2018 and amounted to $ 576.8 million.

Investments exceeded their outflow by $ 63.3 million.

There was an increase in loans received from non-residents, as well as reinvested profits. The bulk of foreign direct investment (more than 96 percent) was directed to exploration, manufacturing, mining, financial intermediation and insurance, information and communications, as well as wholesale and retail trade.