Kyrgyzstan ready to sell electricity to cryptocurrency miners for 3.3 soms

Government of Kyrgyzstan has a proposal on electricity rates for cryptocurrency miners. It will be set within 5 cents — 3.3 soms. The Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding Aitmamat Nazarov told journalists today.

According to him, miners came to Kyrgyzstan because of low tariffs. In addition, the Kyrgyz Republic has no legislative base in this area. But it is also silly to refuse to provide them with electricity.

«All the miners are non-native. We have to sell them electricity. But it is silly to sell it at a social rate. The need of these farms is 100 million kilowatt hours. It would be foolish to sell it at 1.38 soms, and then introduce blackouts for the population,» Aitmamat Nazarov stressed.

«The Government is preparing a decree to allow them working, but to sell electricity at a market price. We are ready to work with them at this price. There is a preliminary agreement with Kazakhstan for 200 megawatts. In any case, import will be cheaper than the tariff we want to set,» he told.
