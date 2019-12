It is likely that there will be electricity imports from Kazakhstan in this heating season. The Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan Aitmamat Nazarov told journalists today.

According to him, import is possible in case of a shortage of electricity for the population. Presumably, this can happen in February — March 2020.

«There is an agreement with Kazakhstan on imports. I can’t voice the price yet. This is a commercial secret,» Aitmamat Nazarov stressed.