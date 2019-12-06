00:59
Government sets amount of money rewards for medals at the 2020 Olympics

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova held a meeting on preparation and participation of athletes in the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Press service of the Government reported.

Deputy Director of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports Kanatbek Arpachiev told that the country intended to secure 21 berths in 13 sports: freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling, judo, athletics, boxing, weightlifting, modern pentathlon, swimming, rifle and pistol shooting, fencing, archery and triathlon. As for Paralympic sports, it is planned to secure at least three berths.

Kanatbek Arpachiev said that so far Kyrgyzstan had five berths, secured by Alsuluu Tynybekova (wrestling), Denis Petrashov (swimming), Yulia Andreeva (athletics), Atabek Azizbekov (Greco-Roman wrestling) and Darya Maslova (athletics).

He added that the Kyrgyz athletes would have to participate in a number of international tournaments, where they hope to secure the berths.

Participants of the meeting discussed the issue of a one-time reward for athletes in case they win medals. It is assumed that these will be amounts from 5 to 10 million soms.

The XXXII Summer Olympics will be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo.
