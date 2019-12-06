12:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Checkpoint monitoring system created in Kyrgyzstan

Video surveillance systems are being modernized at all border checkpoints in Kyrgyzstan and combined into a single system. The State Border Service reported.

As of today, four checkpoints have been connected to the automated video surveillance system. Other eight checkpoints will be connected in the near future.

The work is going on within the framework of the first stage of creating the Center for Monitoring and Data Storage of the State Border Service.

«Video information from all the State Border Service units and subdivisions will be transmitted online via secure communication channels. Round-the-clock video surveillance of servicemen at the checkpoints and at border guard units will reduce offences and corruption,» the statement says.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan in EEU: Two checkpoints still not equipped
Closed checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border to start working again
Date of applying tripartite control at external borders of EEU unknown
Number of heavy trucks standing at Ak-Tilek checkpoint grows
Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be closed for week
Popular
Artists against gender inequality. Kyrk Choro wants to shut their mouth Artists against gender inequality. Kyrk Choro wants to shut their mouth
Feminnale scandal. Minister of Culture calls exhibition provocative Feminnale scandal. Minister of Culture calls exhibition provocative
Incident at Kumtor mine. Prime Minister instructs to step up search work Incident at Kumtor mine. Prime Minister instructs to step up search work
Feminnale scandal. Director of Museum of Fine Arts dismissed Feminnale scandal. Director of Museum of Fine Arts dismissed
6 December, Friday
12:45
Winter counting of wild animals and birds starts in Kyrgyzstan Winter counting of wild animals and birds starts in Kyr...
12:06
Checkpoint monitoring system created in Kyrgyzstan
11:52
Singer from Kyrgyzstan to perform in final of Romansiada competition
11:08
Shooting on Southern highway in Bishkek. Offender arrested
10:18
Smuggled goods get into Kyrgyzstan mainly from Tajikistan
5 December, Thursday
18:18
New agreement between EU and Kyrgyzstan may be signed in 2020