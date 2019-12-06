Checkpoint monitoring system created in Kyrgyzstan

Video surveillance systems are being modernized at all border checkpoints in Kyrgyzstan and combined into a single system. The State Border Service reported.

As of today, four checkpoints have been connected to the automated video surveillance system. Other eight checkpoints will be connected in the near future.

The work is going on within the framework of the first stage of creating the Center for Monitoring and Data Storage of the State Border Service.

«Video information from all the State Border Service units and subdivisions will be transmitted online via secure communication channels. Round-the-clock video surveillance of servicemen at the checkpoints and at border guard units will reduce offences and corruption,» the statement says.