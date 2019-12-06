Shooting on Southern highway in Bishkek. Offender arrested

Police officers detained a suspect in hooliganism, who fired a pistol on the Southern highway in Bishkek. Press service of the Main Police Department of Bishkek reported.

Yesterday, the police received a call at about 13.42 that an unknown driver of Toyota car was firing a pistol at the intersection of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue and Absamat Masaliev Street. An investigative-operational group immediately left for the scene.

«It turned out that a wedding procession was driving along Abasamat Masaliev Street. Toyota Camry driver fired an unidentified pistol. This fact was registered under the Article 266 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code and pre-trial proceedings were launched,» the police department said.

Search activities have begun. As a result, the investigators detected the wanted car and detained the suspect — D.M., born in 1996, who was taken to the Investigation Service.

Further investigative actions are being carried out as a part of the pre-trial proceedings. An MR-371 KV signal pistol and a magazine case without cartridges were found and seized from the detainee, and an appropriate examination was commissioned.