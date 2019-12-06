Smuggled goods get into Kyrgyzstan mainly from Tajikistan

Goods are mainly smuggled into Kyrgyzstan from Tajikistan. Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Sultan Mamasadykov told at a parliament meeting.

«After the Customs Service was removed from the border with Kazakhstan, more smuggled goods from Tajikistan are being registered. Cigarettes and agricultural products are mainly smuggled,» Sultan Mamasadykov said.

According to the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes, at least 60 smuggling cases for 454 million soms have been sent to the judicial bodies since beginning of 2019.